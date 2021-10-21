PM orders petrol subsidy plan for poor segments

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said a programme of targeted subsidy programme would be started soon for the poor section of society.

He was speaking during the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) here. The targeted subsidy programme would be started with the financial resources of the federal and provincial governments and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have expressed interest in becoming part of it, he said. While talks are continuing with Sindh and Balochistan governments to include them in the subsidy programme, he added.

Reports said the premier directed relevant authorities to draft a petrol subsidy plan for the low-income segment. The plan to provide low-cost petrol to motorcycles, rickshaws and public transport owners will be presented next week.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail confirmed that the relevant authorities have been directed to make a plan to provide subsidised petrol to low-income groups.

The prime minister said he was aware of the effects of price hikes and the government was expanding the scope of Sehat Card, Kissan Card and Ehsaas programme. He expressed concern over the rising price of flour in Sindh.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on the Ehsaas targeted subsidy. Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Aslam Jhagra, President National Bank Arif Usmani, Chief Secretaries Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior officers attended the meeting. Adviser for Finance Shaukat Tareen participated in the meeting through video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the party leadership to initiate a mass contact campaign. The meeting discussed the most important subject of local government elections in Punjab.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while briefing about the meeting quoted the prime minister as saying that schedule be issued in cities and districts for the preparation of local government elections. The minister said that the premier directed the party leadership to launch a mass communications campaign, asking them to release city-wise and district-wise schedules for the preparation of local government elections.

Before the core committee meeting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, the Prime Minister presided over a meeting about Ehsaas Program. He said that Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Punjab were ready to become part of Ehsaas Program’s subsidy scheme. “We want Sindh and Baluchistan to also become part of the subsidy scheme,” he added.

Fawad pointed out that owing to the continued delay in the release of wheat by Sindh government the price of 40 kg wheat flour bag in Sindh was Rs. 400 higher than in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa. “We are continuously urging the Sindh government to enhance the release of wheat so that the price of wheat flour in Sindh is reduced,” he remarked.

The minister said that with 60 percent increase registered in cotton produce as compared to the previous year, the country was also expected to witness a historic sugarcane crop also this year. He said that with continue decline being witnessed in the price of wheat flour, the price of sugar will also further reduce after the start of crushing season.

The information minister said that the prices of pulses, vegetables, sugar and flour are on a declining trend, adding that if this trend continues, people will get some relief from the hardships faced by them due to increase in petroleum prices.

He said that the government is striving to tackle the challenge of inflation and the prime minister will announce major programs in this regard in the coming days.

Sania Nishtar gave a detailed briefing to the premier on the preparations for the targeted subsidy programme. “The Ehsas targeted subsidy programme will be launched soon this year to save the underprivileged from inflation,” she revealed.

Sharing further details, she said a mobile point-of-sale system has been developed for the programme in collaboration with Ehsas and National Bank. Under the programme, eligible families will receive discounts on the purchase of specific grocery items. Imran Khan directed that the targeted subsidy programme should be finalised as soon as possible.