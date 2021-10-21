FCEPL declares financial results for nine months

Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30th, 2021. The company reported net revenue of Rs38.7 billion, representing 19% growth versus last year. This milestone was attained by developing new channels, increasing market penetration, improving route to market, and enhancing investment across brands.These initiatives reflect Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited’s unwavering commitment to provide all-purpose nutrition across Pakistan.

The business environment faced unprecedented economic challenges due to currency devaluation and all-time high commodity prices. However, the Company has effectively navigated through these challenges to grow sales volumes, and simultaneously improve Gross Margin by 403bps versus last year through continued focus on mix management and saving initiatives throughout the value chain. Furthermore, effective controlling of other costs, reduced rate of borrowing and effective working capital management has led to an improvement in profit after tax by 407bps versus last year.

On September 8th, FrieslandCampina, one of the largest dairy cooperatives globally, celebrated its milestone 150-year anniversary of delivering superlative dairy products and nutritional excellence.In line with this long-standing commitment, during the year FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited along with the Pakistan Dairy Association has renewed its efforts of creating mass awareness around nutrition and safe milk consumption. The Company also inaugrated a Farmer Helpline tofacilitateexisting and potential dairy farmers. Additionally, the company partnered with financial institutions to launch a digital supplier financing solution with the aim to fuel growth for the SME sector by supporting the working capital requirements of small businesses.