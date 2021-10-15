Afghan government urges PIA to resume flight operation

On Friday, the Afghan Taliban assured the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management that the conflict arising out of keeping the PIA country manager hostage in Kabul would be resolved soon.

The Afghan government had assured the PIA that the issue would be settled cordially. They urged the airline to continue with its flight operation.

However, the official has said that the flight operation will remain suspended until further government orders.

On yesterday (Thursday), PIA suspended the flight operation to Afghanistan following the hostage-taking incident. Country manager was held hostage by the Taliban for two hours.

Earlier, the special flight operation to Afghanistan has been suspended indefinitely due to unsatisfactory travel and technical measures at Kabul airport.

“Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities,” Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman said yesterday.

The route will remain suspended until “the situation becomes conducive,” he added.