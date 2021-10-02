Imran Abbas urges fans to help Laila Wasti

Actor Imran Abbas has appealed fans to help co-star Laila Wasti to recover her official Instagram account. Imran Abbas shared a screenshot of fellow actress Laila Wasti’s Instagram account and appealed to his fans to help her. He wrote in his Instagram story that his close friend and fellow actress Laila Wasti could not access her verified Instagram account due to change of phone number. He further wrote, “Please! Tag Instagram and Laila Wasti. Request Instagram to look into the matter and give her access to her account, thank you.”













