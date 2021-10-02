“Iron Brothers Cricket Tournament” held to mark 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

BEIJING: An eight-a-side ‘Iron Brothers Cricket Tournament’ featuring Pakistani, Chinese and Sri Lankan teams was held to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was organized by Pakistan Embassy Beijing and sponsored by Habib Bank Limited Beijing Branch.

The one-day tournament held at Dongfeng International Sports Park, Chaoyang district was restricted to ten teams which included China Panda Team, Shanghai Cricket Association, Media, Embassy of Sri Lanka, Beijing Cricket Club, PECB and teams from the Embassy of Pakistan.

The tournament was well attended by Pakistani, Chinese and Sri Lankan communities and gave an opportunity to display the cricketing talents.

Pakistan Embassy Team “Kings” clinched the trophy while Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) and Beijing Sultan secured second and third positions.

The tournament was followed by a cultural gals and award ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

Addressing the audience, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque appreciated the performance and sportsmanship of participating teams.

He said the cricket tournament was part of over 100 events being organized to celebrate seven decades of friendship and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Haque also thanked the Chinese and Sri Lankan teams for participation and making the tournament a great success.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, Dr. Palitha Kohona who was chief guest on the occasion, presented trophy to winning Pakistan Embassy Kings team.

Later, a cultural show displayed by Pakistani and Chinese artists enthralled audience with their national songs and exquisite performances.

Some stalls were also set up to promote traditional Chinese tea and sweets among the Pakistani community.