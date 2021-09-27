Mashal Khan reports acid attack threat to cyber crime

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Mashal Khan has hit back at a troll who threatened violence against her. She has contacted the Cyber Crime Cell after receiving an acid attack threat on her Instagram comments section.

Actress can be seen currently in drama serial ‘Qissa Meherbano ka’ opposite Ahsan Khan.She also played a short cameo role in drama serial ‘Parizad’. However, the threat came from the Instagram handle “heerhalima” and read: “Guys, please help me to do an acid attack on (Mashal Khan) she should be removed from our society.”

Sharing her Instagram stories, Mashal Khan responded to the threat and termed it “beyond disgusting”. “This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hollow threats under my pictures,” said Mashal Khan, adding that she has alerted the Cyber Crime Cell.

Fans and followers have been left shocked at the threatening message, with one user commenting, “Wow this is super scary. Glad Mashal Khan contacted the authorities.” While, another user highlighted that the message is not meant to troll Mashal Khan, but is a clear threat. Yet another fan commented, “That’s horrible this person is threatening her openly. I pray that the police find him.”