UMT hosts two-day fashion design thesis exhibition

A two-day exhibition on fashion and textile design was organised by the School of Design and Textiles, University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, in which 34 students of fashion designing presented their final year thesis projects on different themes. The exhibition was carried out under strict Covid-19 SOPs.

UMT School of Designs & Textiles students presented models of clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories, in which they presented modern clothes for women suffering from hearing loss and other ailments, including women harassment. Technology aspect was also carried in their projects. The students also promoted awareness on various societal issues through their thesis projects.

On this occasion, UMT Director General Abid Sherwani expressed that the university is not only awarding degrees but also giving practical work experience and skill-set to the students based on research, so that they do not face any difficulty in going to the field. He further added that UMT is producing the best entrepreneurs in every field.

Judges from fashion industry and academia reviewed the projects presented by the students and assigned numbers and grades regarding the thesis projects accordingly.