Chinese Halal food producers eager to invest in Pakistan

In the near future, more Chinese Halal food will be seen in Pakistani supermarkets, said Ma Zhijun, Director of Halal Food Committee, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan (CCPIT Sichuan).

He was addressing an online training seminar on Pakistani food market access held in Chengdu, according to China Economic Net.

Pakistan Halal Authority, Peshawar Customs, and dozens of Chinese food companies participated in the seminar, which is sponsored by the South Asian (Chengdu) Standardization Research Center and Chengdu Institute of Standardization.

Among the Halal food in Pakistan, 70% are imported, mainly from Iran and Malaysia. “In the past, Chinese food in Pakistan is mostly seen in local Chinese supermarkets and restaurants. But in the future, more Pakistani consumers will get a taste of it. A leading convenience food supplier in Sichuan is set to export its products to Pakistan. Halal food will also be provided at the Summer World University Games held in Chengdu next year”, Ma added.

Pakistani and Chinese people share some preferences in terms of food. For example, Sichuan food features spicy flavor, which exactly meets the preference of Pakistani people. Hot pot condiments, rice crusts, instant noodles, and pickles, all widely consumed in China, are also warmly welcome in previous exhibitions staged in Pakistan. “Consuls at the Pakistani Consulate General in Chengdu, China love Sichuan food”, said Ma.