Media Regulatory Authority is a controversial bill, needs to be reviewed: Speaker Punjab Assembly

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday met a delegation of different media associations including Pakistan Broadcasting Association, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ and PUJ. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Media Regulatory Authority is a controversial bill that needs to be reviewed and he does not think that Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve such a controversial bill. Talking about media he stated that “Media is the fourth pillar of the state and that Pakistan Muslim League-Q solely believe in its independence.”

“Freedom of media is also very important for the development of Pakistan as it is not in our own interest to impose any restrictions on media freedom. He also said that, “He hopes that PM Imran Khan will take media criticism positively.” During the discussion between Pervez Elahi and the delegation, Elahi said that controversial clause in anti-media bill should be withdrawn immediately as it shouldn’t be matter of ego for anyone.

He further assured his commitment that had been working, as well as he presently is working for freedom of the media and welfare of its workers. He also said that: “Independent media is essential for the security and survival of Pakistan.”

He further stated that even during his tenure, he openly accepted the criticism of the media and always dealt it with grace for the betterment and constructive reforms.

“Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has always raised his voice for media rights”, Mir Ibrahim said. First of all, he admitted his mistake in the anti-media bill and withdrew the controversial clause: Mir Ibrahim added. “Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s political vision is very broad, he came to guide him in this issue” Chaudhry Abdul Rehman said. This is the collective problem of all journalistic organization, Rana Azeem said on this occasion.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Mir Ibrahim, Mian Amir Mahmood, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman and Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Saleem Bukhari.

Sarmad Ali, Shakeel Masood, Rana Azeem, Muhammad Usman and Shehzad Butt Ayaz Shuja, Zulfiqar Mehto, Mian Tahir, Nowshad Ali were also amongst the participants