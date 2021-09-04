PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan caught with foot-in-mouth again

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s prominent leader, Advocate Ali Muhammad Khan who is and elected Member National Assembly who won NA-10 (Mardan) on the party ticket of PTI, has been caught scuffling with the facts of history rather challenging his own intellect and political maturity through baseless facts and claims made during a primetime talk show.

Ali Muhammad Khan can usually be seen aggressively participating in politics and causes projecting national and general public interest and emotions. On the contrary, during a primetime show the latter just couldn’t get over his emotions and claimed that his grandfather Muhammad Wakeel was jailed along with Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Founder of Pakistan.

The ill-treated facts ‘revealed’ by Muhammad Ali Khan, a senior politician from the ruling party did not only leave the host and participants of the show in a bizarre situation, but also the general public who have had yet another chance to troll a country’s senior minister and politician. Thus, many laugh off the statement as it has gone viral on the internet.

‘We are the real contributors and founders of Muslim League, not Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) but the real one, he said. ‘Even my grandfather Muhammad Wakeel Khan along with Mr. Jinnah spent time in jail together’, he maintained.

Social media netizens state it to be Ali’s act of putting his foot in his mouth. As a matter of fact Ali’s grandfather Muhammad Wakeel Khan was a rigid supporter of Muslim League and in 1940 he lead the caravans from Mardan to attend the Pakistan Resolution in Lahore.

Peeping into history and facts, contrary to senior leader’s statement. Mr Jinnah was never even held up either when he was in Congress or when in Muslim League. For that matter no members of Muslim League were ever went to jail.

The India’s Freedom Struggle was primarily fought by Indian National Congress between 1920 to 1947 till India’s independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Other prominent leaders were Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Rajagopalachari, Kriplani, Maulana Azad, and many more. Mahatma Gandhi himself was jailed for over 15 years and Jawaharlal Nehru was jailed on 11 occasions cumulatively he was in jail for over 13 years.

Even in heaven, Barrister M.A. Jinnah must surely have felt a hellish pain after Ali’s Muhamad Khans statement. He believed that the force of moral and ethical power would prevail over material and imperial strength.

So confidently he believed in the sanctity of law, of the written texts that codify desirable and acceptable norms of behaviour that the colonial British Government simply could not ﬁnd a legal basis to send him to jail! The British were not the only ones who would have liked to see him fettered and restricted to prison. He had many ill-wishers in the Congress, the Hindu Mahasabha, RSS and elsewhere.

Yet his reliance on the strength of the mind alone, accompanied by his respect for the law prevented his incarceration. Without detracting from the sacriﬁces of personal freedom rendered by his opponents who were imprisoned by the British eg. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru etc, the Quaid resisted the temptation to become a political martyr through temporary imprisonment because of his insightful observance of the law and his unwillingness to obtain an aura through an arrest.