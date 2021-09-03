The KSE-100 ends below 47,000 points yet again

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed flat on Friday, failing to maintain early-morning advances, as volumes dropped significantly in another tumultuous day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The KSE-100 closed the day with a small gain of 54.41 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 46,957.47.

Investors stayed away due to geopolitical uncertainty, a widening current account deficit, and the weakening of the PKR. In addition, the MSCI judgment on Pakistan’s designation as an emerging market is due this month.

Technology and communications (76.26 points), power generation and distribution (16.97 points), and paper and board (14.97 points) were among the sectors that helped the benchmark KSE-100 index close in the green (14.26 points).

The all-share index saw a drop in volume on Friday, from 544.43 million on Thursday to 464.98 million. During the session, the value of shares traded fell to Rs12.22 billion from Rs16.07 billion on Thursday.

With 83.57 million shares, Service Fabrics Limited (R) led the pack, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 50.60 million shares and Telecard Limited with 37.93 million shares.

On Friday, 526 firms’ shares were traded, with 201 showing an increase, 311 showing a decrease, and 14 remaining constant.