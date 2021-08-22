Single national curriculum may not reduce disparities

After coming to power three years ago, Imran Khan had promised reforms in almost all sectors, especially in the education sector to bridge the gap between private and public educational institutions and improve the outcomes across country.

Prior to general elections 2018, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf made it part of its manifesto also and gained attraction by using the ‘Uniform Education System’ as a slogan in the election campaign. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched the ‘Single National Curriculum’ (SNC) and termed it a milestone to end inequality in the education system. Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood warned of action against those private schools which will not adopt the SNC-based books.

However, the PPP-led Sindh government rejected the SNC claiming that education is a provincial matter as enshrined by the 18th Amendment.

Since its enforcement, the SNC has come under significant criticism for its focus on the Urdu language, its impact on the state’s autonomy, and its efficacy in improving educational standards. Furthermore, Apart from the Sindh government, private school owners and administrators, parents, and teachers have complained about the SNC, stating that it will cause many older students to fall behind or resort to rote learning.

Saeed Ibrahim, a researcher, educator, and author from Lahore, said while talking with Daily Times that the real issue is an unequal distribution of resources which is not discussed at all. He termed the government’s decision as ‘malicious and unrealistic’ and said “It’s another lollypop for emotional masses, which will soon not only flop badly but any next government will have no option but to withdraw it.”

“Two languages, one mother tongue, and other international – English, are essential for the betterment of education. This is the best model we have for promoting national unity. It should also be kept in mind that Urdu has always made the process of education difficult for our students as the strange, difficult, and obsolete words and outdated way of conversation used in it force the children to just memorize without understanding,” Saeed said.

All Private Schools Management Association Sindh chairman Syed Tariq Shah said the government should not have immediately declared the Single National Curriculum (SNC) mandatory as the new academic year has already begun. The government should have initially implemented it in a few model schools or government schools and made a final decision after seeing the outcome, Tariq Shah said, adding that it will take time to train the teachers according to new books and curriculum.

However, Fasih Raza, Academic Head of The SET School, said it’s not about a new curriculum, we always need to hold training sessions for our teachers from time to time. Fasih termed SNC as the first step towards improvement and said our educational structure is so dilapidated that whatever we do for it is called improvement.

Pakistan’s best EdTech Startup ‘Learning Pitch’ CEO Syed Wajahat said the class system very much exists in our country and Children come from very different socio-economic backgrounds. There are government schools, low-cost schools, middle-class schools and we also have elite class schools and the level of competency is not the same towards teachers and students as well.

Wajahat said, “SNC will not reduce disparities. The same curriculum, the same books, and even the same examinations will not reduce disparities. In fact, they may even increase disparities.”