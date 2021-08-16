PPP CEC backs democratic, inclusive Afghanistan

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday reiterated its support for a democratic, inclusive, pluralistic Afghanistan where all citizens of Afghanistan are free to realize their full potential in society.

The meeting of PPP’s Central Executive Committee was scheduled at the Bilawal House Karachi to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chaired the CEC hybrid meeting. Asif Zardari attended the meeting through a video link while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself was present in the meeting.