Alleged issuance of National ID card to Afghan police officer exposed in senate session

Lahore: During a session held by senate standing committee on Tuesday, Senator Talha Mehmood lashed out at NADRA officials and revealed astonishing facts related to alleged issuance of national identity cards to Afghan police officer, Daily Times reported.

In a sub-committee of senate for interior affairs, Senator Talha exposed NADRA officials and revealed that NADRA officials had been taking hefty amount of bribe in order to issue ID cards to Afghan nationals. Moreover, the senator presented the proof of issuance of ID card to Afghan national before the senate sub-committee. Senator Talha came up with the claims that NADRA officer has taken a bribe worth 45 million rupees and unblocked 45 ID cards. The senator further claimed that the bribe had been collected in a house located at F-10 Markaz.

It was revealed that several blocked ID cards were unblocked in PML-N’s tenure. Two of the parliamentarians had the authority to unblock objected ID card in previous regime.

Stormed with allegations and questions Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik surfaced for clarification and stated that the bogus ID cards were not generated by NADRA. He further stated that artificial intelligence will be used to further probe the matter as the cards would be sent for forensic investigation as well. In the wake of such delicate and crucial security breaches, country’s top decision making entities decided to probe into the matter as well as reverse all the rights and authorities of parliamentarians related to unblocking and issuance of ID cards. Furthermore, Interior Ministry has decided to define roles to NADRA officials on the basis of newly structured policy.