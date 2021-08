Kashmir Premier League 2021 schedule announced

LAHORE: The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) management has announced the schedule for the inaugural season of the tournament. Six teams will contest in a 10-day cricketing event beginning August 6th till August 17th 2021 in Muzaffarabad. The teams include Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors and Bagh Stallions. In the first match, Shahid Afridi’s Rawlakot Hawks will take on Shoaib Malik’s Mirpur Royals on August 6, while Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be in action on August 7. The first qualifier match of the tournament will be played on August 14., whereas the final match of the tournament is scheduled on the 17th. Nineteen matches will be played in the tournament, with 12 set to be day and night affairs.

Schedule

August 6: Mirpur Royals vs Rawlakot Hawks

August 7: Bagh Stallions vs Kotli Lions

August 7: Overseas Warriors vs Muzaffarabad Tigers

August 8: Mirpur Royals vs Bagh Stallions

August 8: Rawlakot Hawks vs Kotli Lions

August 9: Overseas Warriors vs Mirpur Royals

August 9: Rawlakot Hawks vs Muzaffarabad Tigers

August 10: Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Kotli Lions

August 10: Bagh Stallions vs Overseas Warriors

August 11: Rawlakot Hawks vs Bagh Stallions

August 11: Kotli Lions vs Mirpur Royals

August 12: Bagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers

August 12: Rawlakot Hawks vs Overseas Warriors

August 13: Overseas Warriors vs Kotli Lions

August 13: Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Mirpur Royals

August 14: Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2)

August 15: Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4)

August 16: Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1)

August 17: Final (Loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1)