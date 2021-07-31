I would shoot Noor Muqaddam’s killer if I have my own way: Sheikh Rashid

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that those involved in the murder of Noor Muqaddam, ex-Pakistan’s envoy’ daughter, would not be spared. “If I have my own way, I will shoot dead the murderer,” the interior minister said.

The interior minister added on Saturday that his prediction about the separation between former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif turned out to be true.

Addressing the media, he also said that his prophecy that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be a runner-up in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections while the PML-N would be in the third position turned out to be true.

“Who would be the AJK prime minister? Only Prime Minister Imran Khan can tell,” he said.

He predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would form the next government in Sindh as well.

“Pakistanis trust the Chinese government and the people of China,” Rasheed said, and added, “Some elements are on a lookout for denting the relationship between the two countries.”

Earlier, addressing an oath-taking ceremony of held Municipal Labour Union CBA in Rawalpindi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expressed the hope that the newly-elected office-bearers of the Union would work for the betterment of the city. “All 1,140 employees of the Union will be made permanent this year,” he announced.

He told the gathering that flats would be built at Jhangi Syedan area under the prime minister’s package for the daily wagers.

Rasheed also informed that the sanitary workers would also be given jobs in the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said for him Nullah Lai was a priority. “Only after finishing work on it will I heave a sigh of relief.”