A stable Afghanistan is a prerequisite for Pakistan’s economy: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan is not looking forward to support any one group in Afghanistan but is trying to create an environment conducive to form a united government.

Chaudhry spoke about the issue at a ceremony organised by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum on Friday. He said it is the only way to establish peace and form a stable government in Afghanistan.

He cleared the stance that no one group has enough power to form a stable government.

The future of the region depends on a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, pointed out Fawad Chaudhry.

He added that Pakistan wants to have access to Central Asian states and build strong ties with them as Pakistan has already signed a railway track project with Uzbekistan which will run from Peshawar to Mazar-e-Sharif and then to Tashkent.

He also spoke about promoting trade by truck to Central Asian states via Afghanistan and stressed that for such projects to be successful, peace in Afghanistan is necessary.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are already suffering consequences from superpowers’ operations and it would be a difficult task to bring back a stable Afghanistan, he said.

Earlier, the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum was addressed by the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff. The Afghan delegation met with the PM online with the aid of Pashto and Dari subtitles.

The Prime Minister spoke to Afghan journalists and the youth about building a Pak-Afghan future, Chaudhry said.