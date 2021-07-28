Sindh govt proposes a complete lockdown in Karachi amid a 30 pc positivity rate

KARACHI: The Sindh government has been considering a tighter control on the situation and the imposition of a total lockdown as the COVID positivity ratio escalated to 30 percent in the business hub of the country.

According to sources, the positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the city forcing the provincial authorities to think over strict measures to avoid a disaster.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned the COVID task force meeting on Friday in order to take a decision on a lockdown and would be taken after consultation with traders and other stakeholders in Karachi.

Recommendations of imposing a 15-day lockdown in the city are being given by health authorities.

The provincial government has also approached National Command and Operation Centre for the announcement of strict measures in light of recommendations of the health experts.

“Measures should be announced that could lead to public adhering to COVID SOPs,” the government said besides also seeking the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) help in limiting transportation facilities and extending summer vacations.

Moreover, Secretary General of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said that they have suggested a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days.

“There is only one solution to this problem and it is to impose a complete lockdown for 15 days,” he said adding that pressure is mounting on hospitals and it could lead to a dangerous situation.

He urged the masses to adopt SOPs and get themselves vaccinated.