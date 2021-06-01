Heavy penalties on violators of Covid SOPs by PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed strict regulations and will levy heavy penalties in case of violation of Covid-19 SOPs. The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played from June 7 in Abu Dhabi. Match officials and players, who have arrived in the UAE, are isolating inside their hotel rooms.

For the tournament to take place timely, the management has placed strict protocols. Any player seen in public without a mask will face penalties as this will be considered as a serious violation.

The document maintained by the PCB states that no one will be allowed in the players’ rooms, except the hotel staff.

Meeting anyone with coronavirus symptoms or a positive test result, will also be a violation and those violating the regulations will face penalties. These can range from warnings, punishments and suspension of match fees. Moreover, if any player is found not adhering to the SOPs, they can be suspended from a range of one to five matches. This will depend upon the disciplinary committee’s discretion.

Resumption of PSL from 1st week of June

PSL six will be taking place at the Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the much loved league was postponed until further notice, earlier this year. Many players and staff members tested positive earlier this year.

However, recently, PCB announced that it received a green signal to continue the league in the UAE, under strict precautionary measures. Many players have arrived in the bio-secure bubble, while others have shared their expected arrival dates.