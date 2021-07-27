Karachi man arrested over sale of Pfizer, Sinopharm

A Karachi man has been arrested for selling coronavirus vaccine doses illegally and providing home vaccination service to people.

Police recovered disposable syringes, blank vaccination cards, vaccine doses, and specimen collection swabs from the man identified as Mohammad Ali.

A case has been registered against Ali under the Drug Act by the provincial drug inspector and he was presented in the court.

Ali, who told police that he worked for a private company, was traced after the Sindh Drug Authority received information about vaccine doses being embezzled from designated vaccination centres and being sold privately.

He was arrested in a raid conducted by the SDA after the Preedy police personnel set up a trap for him by inviting him for a deal at a restaurant.

The raid was carried out in the presence of Dr Sohail Raza Sher, the focal person for Covid in Sindh.

Ali told the police that he was being provided with the doses by his employer, to whom he returned all his earnings. He was selling the Pfizer vaccine for Rs15,000 per dose and the Sinopharm vaccine for Rs4,500 per dose. It is illegal to sell both these vaccines in the country.