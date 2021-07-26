Irfan Ullah Jan – a legend



A while ago, I came across an unconventional legend, Irfan Ullah Jan. He lost both of his legs during an IED blast back in 2011. During that IED blast, several people got injured whilst 3 people passed away on the spot. His uncle, Ahmed Jan Siddiqui, who himself was severely injured took him to the district hospital which led to a 15-hour long surgery. This incident caused him to discontinue his academics for the next 6 months. His uncle was a writer at the time for Express News and Khyber News who now lives in Dubai and this was the 3rd attack on him due to which he left the country but sadly during this attack Irfan was with him.

When Irfan gained his conscious, he realized that he was deprived from using both his legs and the pain was beyond words. However, he managed to get prosthetic legs for himself at Armed Institute of Rehabilitation Center through multiple donors. This was a pivotal point in his life as he made promise to himself that he won’t give up his struggle for a better Pakistan. It took 10 years for him to form an organization called FATA Disable Welfare Organization. He gained political and government support for his mission. Till now he has enrolled thousands of disabled and poor students in private schools, that too on scholarship. Irfan Ullah has recently completed his pre-medical (intermediate) from Islamia College Peshawar and he has decided to continue his education career while helping the needy and destitute during their frail times. Irfan Ullah also helps people (more than 800) who are disabled in getting prosthetic limbs from multiple donors.

Such people require recognition not only for themselves but for our society. People will get encouraged to do similar humanitarian work. Even though health ministers come on his events but I believe more can be done for such people and Pakistan. As of today, Irfan Ullah Jan is the chairman of FATA Disable Welfare organization and his patriotic activities increase by every passing day. The advice for the readers is that we can always make a success story from a tragedy just like PM Imran Khan built the Shaukat khanum hospital back in the 1990’s. “The service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth” said by great boxer Muhammad Ali. Irfan Ullah was not able to secure admission in any reputable medical university due to his humanitarian and social services. Such people are an asset for the nation who are working day and night for the welfare of disabled and needy people and should be given university admissions on priority basis by increasing disabled quotas.

