Check out what Thursday has brought for you



Life is beautiful. The ups and down add energy to experiences and motivation to follow the drives. See here’s what the Thursday zodiacs bring for you. Good day! Here we go:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Thursday brings perfect vibes to sort out unresolved fixes. Mind your relationship with your spouse. Travelling long distances is likely to bring joy to your life. There are good chances of winning good property deals today. Take care of yourself on health grounds. Acknowledgments on work life will add more pleasure to your life.

Love Focus: Those indulging in romance on the sly can run the risk of getting exposed.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those who have applied for the loan are likely to get their paperwork done. Travelling to meet an old friend will bring joy to your Thursday. You will be able to maintain satisfactory health and lifestyle. There is a strong indication of the rejuvenated time. Better times coming your way Taurus! You may impress a senior at work today. A business trip may bring lucrative profits in your financial grounds.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family youngster is likely to be appreciated by you. It is the right time to think about the long term financial investments. Take good charge of the problems that you face in the professional forefront. You are likely to be joined by someone whose company you have been admiring. Helping a needy person will add a sense of self-worth today. Your intimate relations will improve and arguments with your spouse are likely to diminish.

Love Focus: A friendship may take the form of a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will get the hold of property papers today. Workouts will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. You will see a satisfactory outcome in academic grounds due to above average performance. It is a good time for you to see better results of planning. On the professional side, it is very likely that your ideas get accepted. A journey that you planned will bring joy to your life than expected.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for some time is likely to finally ignite, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will be able to get a senior’s help today. Shopping can bring comfort to your Thursday! Don’t get swayed by others, the ones you are finding suspicious may actually bring happiness to your experience. Keep your options open on financial grounds. It is a lucky day on academic grounds for many.

Love Focus: Today, it will be romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The preparation to kick off overseas business is likely to start. Mind your expenditure Virgo. Offer emotional support especially to intimate relations. You are likely to bump into someone with no go no see from years. Don’t try hiding the scapegoat strategy today! The more you are hiding something, the more likely it will be revealed. Future personal and professional planning can keep you busy.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruits.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Focus on your physical appearance is directly related to your self-esteem. Take charge of it! Practice the forget and forgive rule with ones who have wronged you. A shift in the attitude of intimate relations is likely to come your way. You are expected to feel reluctant in investing on financial grounds. Emerge out of the shadows, you will experience confidence.

Love Focus: Love may knock at the door for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Thursday’s zodiac brings resolution to the pending issues for some. You will meet a celebrity today! Don’t be shy about shelling out money until the purpose serves you. Plan your day thoroughly to avoid long hassles. You will be able to experience different paradigms of energy within yourself. It is the perfect time to receive the results of your good deeds done in the past. Workplace is going to be a fun drive today.

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those out of shape may get their health and fitness routines settled. Spending your money just to keep up the business may diminish your savings. Through an inheritance, it is very likely that you invest in immovable assets. Experiencing power and authority in a new appointment is depicted under Thursday’s zodiac. With your wit and humour you will ease up the family environment. Your hardwork in academic forefronts will bring satisfactory results.

Love Focus: Thinking up newer ways of keeping a lover’s interest alive will help rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Mind your diet Capricorn! The awaited results can drive you nutty today. Remaining proactive at academic grounds can save a lot of your energy. Someone who is attracted to you needs your attention, respond to your call. Take good charge of your financial matters. It is likely that the investment you made gets depreciated today.

Love Focus: You may not succeed in holding your horses on the romantic front and keep galloping till you find your perfect mate!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Minding your diet and remaining active can bring health prosperity. You will find the cushion of things getting easier at the workplace. The behaviour of an immediate family member can concern you. Travelling with someone can be proved as a blessing in disguise today.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Thursday demands your patience Pisces! There are good chances of going on a long drive. Today you will be able to deal up with an old ailment that was playing up. It is the perfect time to hit the financial terms. Try extending your help to people in order to obtain their support.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra