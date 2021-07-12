No evidence of sexual assault found on the model’s body

LAHORE: The Lahore police has there was no evidence of rape on the body of the model girl, and the murder attempted to frame it as a rape case by leaving the dead body naked in the flat.

According to police, call data from the victim’s cell phone has been obtained, and the police, an infestation wing, has decided to question close friends about the phone records.

According to police, the killer also took the victim’s phone and fled from the back side of the house.

The model, according to the police, returned to Lahore from Dubai a few months ago and was strangled to death in her flat.

The body of model was discovered on Sunday, inside her house in Defence, Lahore.

Her body was discovered in a terrible state, strangled to death.

According to reports, the model was not married and had been living alone in her home with her two stepbrothers.

She was mostly seen modelling for certain songs, but she hasn’t been seen in any kind of showbiz project in a long time.