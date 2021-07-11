Murtaza Wahab has pretty good face but not capable enough to run Karachi’s affairs: Haleem Adil Sheikh

MITHI: After Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Mr. Haleem Adil Sheikh has also vehemently opposed the possible move by PPP leadership to make Murtaza Wahab Karachi’s administrator.” Murtaza Wahab has a pretty good face but is not capable of running the affairs of Karachi” he remarked adding he asked him to continue better to defend the corrupt practices of PPP rulers by taking part in talks shows. Mr. Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the vice central president of PTI, in a press statement issued here on Sunday said that Murtaza Wahab, who had obtained three times fewer votes during the general elections than that of Governor Imran Ismail, would not be accepted for the top slot to run affairs of Karachi.

He said that Mr. Sidduqui had already been enjoying two portfolios of two ministries and was earning enough like his other fellows, so any move in that regard would be resisted. He alleged that he was minister of environment, climate change, and Coastal Development Sindh government and had miserably failed to take actions against those who were polluting the water in the river and irrigation canals right from Sukkur to Karachi

“The industrial, animal, human all specks of dirt are dumped in Indus river in Sukkur at various places thus canals like Begari in Shikarpur, Phuleli canal in Hyderabad, KB Feeder in Kotri and other canals across the province were being polluted due to unabated dumping of the wastegate, and thus people are everywhere are being forced to drink the highly contaminated and polluted water” he added. He said that people in every district were forced to drink the contaminated water after the advisor, Mr. Wahab, never bothered to take action on those involved in that heinous crime.

The PTI leader said that industrial waste from Hyderabad and Kotri was causing the contamination in the water which was being supplied to the people of Karachi through Keenjhar Lake. He alleged Mr. Wahab being the minister of environment and climate change and coastal development department. He had also done nothing for the devastated coastal belt of Sindh where the people were forced to live tough lives. ” The devastation and destruction caused by the terrible impacts of the climate change in the coastal belt right from Badin to Karachi can speak volumes of the poor performance of this pampered person of PPP leaders,” he remarked and alleged he was making money by issuing fake NOCs.

Mr. Adil Sheikh alleged that Mr. Wahab was heading the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency and was earning huge amounts by issuing the NOCs to different industrial units, builders, and various other owners of the projects and schemes without proper public hearings per the rulers of Sepa. He said that the performance of Mr. Wahab as the advisor to chief minister Sindh, for the Law department had also failed showed his performance adding he said that the prosecution department had failed to provide any assistance to the litigants. They were facing great hardships in the courts and were running from pillar to post to get justice from the courts mainly the poor performance of the law department to take corrective measures to bring reforms in prosecution. He said that Mr. Wahab was getting huge undue favours being a son of Ms. Fouzia Waha, who, according to him, was a graceful lady and good politician but asked him to follow her footsteps and do something in both the departments before daydreaming to become the administrator. According to the media reports, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah suggested Wahab’s name for Administrator Karachi. At the same time, some cabinet members opposed the move, but the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the appointment. The notification for Wahab’s appointment was likely to be issued after Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s return from the United States.