Journalists are our respectable brothers, I will safeguard press freedom: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

A delegation of the Joint Action Committee headed by Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here today (Friday).

In the meeting Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present whereas the delegation included Punjab Assembly Press Gallery President Afzaal Talib, Secretary Abbas Naqvi, Zahid Chaudhry, Javaid Farooqui, Zulfiqae Ali Mehtu, Khwaja Naseer, Raja Riaz, Ziaullah Niazi, Qamar Bhatti, Khwaja Aftab, Abid Khan, Ahsan Zia, Imran Shaikh and Afzaal Abbasi.

Talking to the delegation Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that “the journalists are our brothers and respectable and I have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the journalists against those obstructing freedom of press. InshaAllah will also find me in the front line in safeguarding freedom of press.”

It was agreed during the meeting that the Members Privilege Bill will not apply to the journalists in this regard amendment bill in the law will shortly be presented in the Punjab Assembly and journalists will be allowed entry in the Punjab Assembly’s new building under implementation assembly rules for not telecasting and publishing parts of proceedings deleted by the Speaker.

After successful dialogue with the Speaker Punjab Assembly, the Joint Action Committee withdrew the call for boycott of the assembly session and protest demonstration.