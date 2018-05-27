Opp leader calls on Parvez Elahi to discuss name of caretaker CM

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed called on Pakistan Muslim League -Quaid senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and exchanged views over the name of caretaker Punjab chief minister and held consultation on different names.

Talking on this occasion, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that corruption and commission even in the Saaf Paani Scheme has come to the fore in the fake schemes of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He is committing dacoity on the right of the people of the Punjab for the last 10 years and during the last days of his government, he is putting vindictive plaques of his name in a hurried manner on projects which were ready 10 years ago during “my government but these plaques are of no use as the people know whose works these are. His real face has been exposed before the people who were looted in the name of sasta atta, tandoor, ashiana, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power and other fake schemes whereas the objective of our politics is service to common and poor man and provision of basic facilities”.

He said that during visits to different institutions, people had put forth tonnes of problems in front of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. They wept and narrated stories of oppression of Punjab government. The patients said that the facility of free medicines and free emergency in the hospitals which former CM Elahi had given has been abolished which is a big oppressive step for the poor man.

Elahi said that “we had served the people for five years and spread network of development projects for provision of basic facilities. Now if Allah provided another opportunity then we will work more than previously and restart the process of development of which the people are deprived of for 10 years from there.

He said further that people would have come to know during 10 years of Sharif as to who was committing dacoity on their right and who was serving them.

