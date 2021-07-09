Anoushey Ashraf wows fans with her trekking pictures

Anoushey Ashraf has tracked down the ideal fix to Pakistan’s exceptional warmth this late spring – taking off to the US province of Alaska to travel ice sheets!

Anoushey’s Instagram is the stuff of dreams since the time she chose to accept her supporters with her as she advanced from New York to Alaska.

She took to Instagram to share some pictures of the trek. In one of the pictures, the fans can see the breathtaking view which she captioned with, “To Infinity. And beyond. 10:00pm. Denali, Alaska! Absolute madness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Anoushey Ashraf captioned a photo collage with, “I was lucky enough to make it to the far corner of the earth to the beautiful Kenai Fjords National Park which encompasses more than a thousand square miles of land and water. It takes a little more effort to see the Fjords, and that’s part of what makes a visit here special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

If fans are thinking of trekking here, they should consider that it took Anoushey 12 hours to reach the place. While sharing a picture, she captioned it with, “What I saw today was heart wrenchingly beautiful. We trekked ON an actual glacier. Spent 12 hours walking, learning about glaciers and exploring the area. And then our guide mentions how Pakistan must have even bigger glaciers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

From the primary plane photograph of exquisite snow-covered tops to her most recent post from some place in Matanuska Valley, her feed has us green-peered toward more than ever!

The photos from her campaign are stunning, most definitely – sheaths of cold ice and transcending tops with frosty lakes. We question whether a get-away could improve than that!