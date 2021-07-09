Atif Aslam unveils the music video poster with Sajal Aly

Atif Aslam has at long last disclosed the primary look at his forthcoming music video named ‘Rafta’.He took to Instagram to share the look, the multi-layered craftsman is envisioned close by Sajal Aly, the female lead in the music video. He captioned the post, “Experience love like never before!”

Set against the beautiful background of the night sky in Skardu, the poster shows Aslam and Aly sitting near one another on a setting up camp excursion, alluding to a sentiment between the two.

While Aslam has recently worked for certain staggering craftsmen, this is the first run through Aly is imparting a screen to him.

The release date of the music video is as yet hush-hush. In case you’re a fan holding up as energetically as us, look out social media for additional updates.