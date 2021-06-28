Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz’s dance video goes viral

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain and Sajal Aly are seen dancing together. Where?

It emerges the trio attended their mutual friend’s wedding. The videos and pictures of the event have surprised their fans. And Daily Times is happy to share those with readers.

A video of the trio dancing at Umair Qazi’s wedding has resurfaced and has gone viral on social media.

In the video that was shared by Yasir on his Instagram shows the three of them dancing on the iconic song Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir Singh.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor captioned the video with, “Oh ho ho ho,” and tagged both Sajal Aly and Iqra.

Many fans are still swooning over the video which is making it go viral on social media.