Total Parco shows business interest with Pakistan Railways

A six-member delegation of the Total Parco Pakistan Private Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mehmet Celepoglu visited the Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters on Thursday.

During the visit, a meeting was held between the visiting delegation and officers of the Pakistan Railways led by Chief Executive Officer, Nisar Ahmad Memon in which, both sides exchanged views of a possible collaboration between the two organizations for mutual interest. The Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer also highlighted that annual requirement for fuel for PR is 150 million litres per annum and PR spends Rs 20 billions per annum which is approximately 30% of PR operating expenses.

Pakistan Railways Advisor/Executive Director Business Development Farooq Hyder Shaikh briefed the TPPL team about transformation journey of Pakistan Railways.

He highlighted that Pakistan Railways transformation journey’s core focus is on transforming Pakistan Railways into a customer centric organization while technology being the key enabler/driver for growth.

The PR CEO said that Pakistan Railways was striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its passengers and mentioned that 70 million passengers pass through Pakistan Railway network per annum.

He said that there were 14 locations where Pakistan Railways has the capacity to store the fuel.

Pakistan Railway was exploring the option of installation of fuel dispensers at these sites, while also outsourcing the maintenance of these sites by specialized oil marketing companies.

Total Parco Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. CEO Mehmet Celepoglu said that TPPL had strong financial position and was providing fuel to many companies/institutes across the world.

TPPL team was also informed that Pakistan Railway is initiating a campaign “Clean Green and beatification of Pakistan Railways” in line with Prime Minister of Pakistan’s initiative of “Clean & Green Pakistan”. CEO TPPL appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative “Clean Green Pakistan” project which would create positive impact on the environment.

Later, the PR CEO presented a souvenir to the Total Parco Pakistan Private Limited Chief Exective Officer Pakistan Railways and TPPL CEO also gave souvenir to Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer and team members.

Additional General Manager Traffic – Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure – Asif Mateen Zaidi, AGM Mechanical – Salman Sadiq Shaikh, Chief Operating Superintendent (COPS) Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Ziauddin Ahmed Qureshi – DG Fuel, Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen and other officers were present on the occasion.