Federal cabinet amends papyrus laws to revoke transparency, says Sherry Rehman

Vice President Pakistan People’s Party and Senator Sherry Rehman, in a series of tweets from her account, criticised the government’s decision to amend the papyrus laws to exempt government agencies from key transparency rules.

She expressed her disdain through her Twitter account stating, “The federal cabinet has amended the papyrus laws to exempt government agencies from key transparency rules. Contracts will be awarded without public tenders. It will compromise the process of transparency in government contracts.”

وفاقی کابینہ نے پپیرا قوانین میں ترمیم کی ہے جس سے سرکاری اداروں کو شفافیت کے کلیدی قواعد سے چھوٹ دی جائے گی۔ پبلک ٹینڈرز کے بغیر ٹھیکے دیئے جائیں گے۔ یہ سرکاری معاہدوں میں شفافیت کے عمل پر سمجھوتہ ہوگا۔ احتساب کا نعرہ لگانے والے شفافیت سے فرار ہونے کی ہر ممکن کوشش کر رہے ہیں ۔ pic.twitter.com/nvk8OpXSVS — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 8, 2021

She added that the process of awarding contracts without tenders would just compromise on transparency and nothing else.

The Senator expressed that the incumbent government which is always chanting the slogan of accountability is, itself, trying its best to escape it.

“Those with the slogan of accountability are trying their best to escape transparency.”

The PPP’s senior leadership blasted the government over what it termed its “failures” in various areas, saying that corruption scandals were already present in every government deal , questioning would they be given to friends based on nepotism.

“Already, corruption scandals are cropping up in every government deal. Will government contracts now be awarded to their friends without any tenders?” while adding that “every government agreement of this government from Mohmand Dam to China is controversial, now you want to get rid of PAPRA rules too? Don’t run away with transparency.”