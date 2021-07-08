Taapsee Pannu’s new movie a remake of Spanish movie

Indian actor Taapsee Pannu and Indian director Anurag Kashyap have worked together before on the movie Manmarziyaan in 2018.

Recently they worked together again on the movie Dobaaraa. This movie is making rounds in the industry but not for what you would think. It has been reported that this film is a remake of a Spanish film.

The Spanish film titled Mirage which was a mystery drama themed. However, Dobaaraa is written according to the Indian audience.

Dobaaraa will star Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, who have starred together before as well in Thappad.