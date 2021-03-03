Twitterati reacts to income tax raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee’s properties

The income tax officials conducted raids on the premises linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and director-producer Vikas Bahl on Wednesday.

There have been no official statements released by the aforementioned celebrities yet. Political leaders as well as Twitterati have been reacting to the news and sharing their thoughts on the raids on these celebrities’ residences.

Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan criticised the I-T raids on Kashyap and Pannu’s residences and alleged these raids were happening because of the celebrities being outspoken on political issues.

As per PTI reports, the raids were conducted in connection to a tax evasion probe against production company Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. The company was founded by them in 2011.

Phantom Films has produced movies including Sonakshi Sinha-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lootera’, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen’, Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Udta Punjab’, Anushka Sharma’s ‘NH 10’, and Richa Chadha-Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Masaan’.