Kpop band BTS makes history by breaking another record

BTS

Korean pop band BTS have made history once again by breaking another record. 

Butter has become the first song to be on the number one spot on Billboard’s chart for 6 weeks as shared by Billboard charts’ official Twitter page.

BTS also took to Twitter to share the news where they thanked their fans, famously known as ARMY. The tweet read, “We’re making history together with BTS Butter. HUGE thanks to BTS Army. We Purple You.”

The K-pop band ended the tweet with “Got ARMY behind us.”

 

