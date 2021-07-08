Kpop band BTS makes history by breaking another record

Korean pop band BTS have made history once again by breaking another record.

Butter has become the first song to be on the number one spot on Billboard’s chart for 6 weeks as shared by Billboard charts’ official Twitter page.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 10, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2021

BTS also took to Twitter to share the news where they thanked their fans, famously known as ARMY. The tweet read, “We’re making history together with BTS Butter. HUGE thanks to BTS Army. We Purple You.”

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6🎉 아미 여러분과 같이 역사를 쓰고 있는 #BTS_Butter

6주 동안 무한한 사랑 보내주셔서 감사합니다!

보라해💜💛💜💛💜💛 We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter

HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY

We Purple You 💜💛💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/JtIJg4VdnW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 6, 2021

The K-pop band ended the tweet with “Got ARMY behind us.”