Governor Sarwar laid foundation stone of 106 Aab-i-Pak projects, assures more than 100 million people to get clean water by year end

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the Punjab Aab Pak Authority is doing its job successfully, and vowed that by the end of the year 2021, more than 100 million people will get clean water in Punjab.

The Governor expressed this during his visit to Gujranwala, after he laid the foundation stone of 106 projects of Punjab Aab Pak Authority at circuit house. He inaugurated filtration plants of welfare organization Muslim Hand in Kashmir Colony and met the ticket holders and workers of PTI.

On this occasion Chairman Punjab Aab Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Sheikh Amir Rehman, and others were also present.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Punjab Aab Pak Authority projects, Governor Punjab said that the work on Punjab Aab Pak Authority projects is in full swing and the work on projects worth over Rs 5 billion has started so far. The promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of all the districts of Gujranwala should also be fulfilled for which the bureaucracy of Punjab stands united with The Punjab Aab Pak Authority.

Governor Punjab said that the projects launched by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, including Ehsas Program for the development and welfare of the people, have no precedent in the past. As far as the Azad Kashmir election is concerned, the verdict will be in favor of PTI.

Responding to media questions, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan has always played its role for peace in Afghanistan and still has a clear policy that Pakistan will not be a part of US war but peace building and terrorism. The United States is leaving Afghanistan but they must do their part for peace there.

Answering a question Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the decision of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan of not giving the military bases to US, is in line with the national aspirations and there is no doubt that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, all decisions are being taken keeping national interests in mind.

He said that Pakistan will favor a government in Afghanistan, which reflects the will of Afghani people, and no power in the world including the United States can defeat the Afghan Taliban.

Table talk is the only solution to this problem. Pakistan will benefit the most from peace in Afghanistan. Enemy forces including India are not digesting peace in Pakistan, the governor concluded.