Indian actor Sonam Kapoor recently talked about the pay gap in the Bollywood industry.

The Zoya Factor actor talked about the gap in an interview where she said that it is absurd that the male actors get paid more than their female co-stars.

Sonam also mentioned in the interview that she can stand up to it but she does not get those roles to which she is okay with it.

She further added that she is privileged and making difficult choices is not that difficult.