Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood

Indian actor Minissha Lamba talked about her early days in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the actor disclosed that she was often invited to ‘dinners’ to discuss movies.

The Bhoomi actor further added that she used to pretend not to understand the filmmakers and stood firm in meeting them in their offices. Minissha adds, “I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I handled it.”

“I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different,” Minissha Lamba further adds.