Managing Punjab’s power crisis by utilizing undrawn gas from Guddu



Punjab is facing major power crisis across the province. The Petroleum Division has put a mitigation plan in place to overcome the energy woes through enhanced capacity utilization of local refineries. Responding positively to PD’s request for enhancing gas production, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has played its due role by supplying around 40 MMSCFD gas to national grid from Mari field on fast track basis. MPCL made this possible by utilizing the undrawn gas volumes by CPGCL/GENCO-II in Guddu through optimizing its gas production capacity, according to our correspondent.













