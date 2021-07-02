Lok Virsa’s first open air theater reopens after 27 years

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa’s first open air theater has been reopened after twenty seven years for cultural activities.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Kushvaha, said on Friday, that the open air theater has been opened for the general public, cultural activities, musical concerts and youth programs.

He further added that the theater has been modified with new technologies and opened with a new look so that audiences could sit in a lush green environment.

He also mentioned that the view of the theater was fantastic where one could see the Pakistan monuments and picturesque landscapes in its premises equipped with fresh air. He said Lok Virsa has also started a series of musical programs which will be engaging the youth in positive and healthy activities in the theater.