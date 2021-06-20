Pakistani jewelry, carpets, handicrafts displayed during Pakistan Cultural Week

Pakistani jewelry, carpets, home-textile, handicrafts, footballs and other products have been displayed during Pakistan Cultural Week being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Consulate General of Pakistan, Shanghai and Hongqiao Pinhui Shanghai jointly organized the cultural week which will last until June 24. This cultural week focuses on showcasing different Pakistani products including jewellery, carpets, home-textile, handicrafts and footballs etc. The event will enable Shanghai citizens to appreciate the charm of Pakistan’s culture without leaving Shanghai.

Among many exhibitors, a Pakistani Jewelry Brand WINZA, CEO, Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry showcased a high couture jewelry collection of diamonds, rubies and emeralds. As an exhibitor of China International Import and Expo (CIIE) for two consecutive years, WINZA has signed up to participate in the fourth CIIE in 2021, and the booth area will double that of previous years.

Hongqiao Pinhui and WINZA signed an agreement of intention for future brand cooperation and outlet opening.

According to Aqeel Chaudhry, Hongqiao Pinhui, as an important functional platform for building Hongqiao International Open hub and the main platform for Shanghai to undertake the role of one-stop trading service main platform for CIIE exhibitors.