Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take up the bat challenge

Indian celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took up the bat challenge where they are balancing a bat in their hands.

The Zero actor took to her Instagram and shared a video with her fans of her and Virat doing the challenge. The fans could not keep their cool.

Anushka captioned the video, “I had fun doing the TakaTak Bat Balance challenge with Virat Kohli. You too show us your skills.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Many fans commented under the post praising the actor’s and Virat’s skills. Some fans commented how good the couple is looking while deeming them as “couple goals.”