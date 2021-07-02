Anushka Sharma’s Jhulan Goswami biopic to start shooting in 2021

Indian actor Anushka Sharma will be playing Jhulan Goswami, who was a well known Indian cricketer.

The biopic will be based on the cricketer who will be played by Anushka. When news came at the start of 2020 that Anushka will be starring in a movie, fans were excited as she was last seen in Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.

In January 2020, pictures of Anushka and Jhulan went viral where the actor was wearing the Indian cricket team jersey at Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata. It is rumoured that the pictures were regarding the announcement of the movie.

However, it has been a year since there has been no news regarding the movie. It was rumoured that it may have been shelved. But one source has claimed that it is not shelved but the script is in works. The source added that when the script will be approved, the director will have to be finalized after which Anushka will start preparing. It will start shooting after this whole process.

It is also disclosed recently that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had taken a break to be with her daughter Vamika and her husband Virat Kohli. A source close to the actor said that Anuskha is ready to do justice with the role of Jhulan.

Jhulan Goswami is not any ordinary woman. She is an all-round cricketer and former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team. In 2018, she announced that she has retired from WT20Is.