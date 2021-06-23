Anushka Sharma extends break from acting

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is reported to take a longer break from acting till 2022 to focus on her daughter Vamika.

According to close sources say that the PK actor has no plans to return to acting anytime soon due to her newborn.

The Bollywood actor who is currently residing in London with her husband Virat Kohli does not want to take any risk to her daughter’s health amidst the COVID pandemic, as the doctors have warned of an expected third wave of COVID in October.

Zero (2018) was Anushka’s last work before her break.