PCB to build state of the art stadium in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has been tasked with the responsibility of building a state-of-the-art stadium in the country’s capital, Islamabad. According to details, efforts are being made to revive the identity of Pakistan throughout the world and the government has set specific targets to achieve their mission which includes the construction of the country’s biggest stadium in Islamabad. The stadium will also include a high-performance center and will host various international and local tournaments and fixtures.

PCB chairman Mani will be collaborating with the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed, to complete the required task. A survey to find the ideal location for the venue has been conducted by the director of land, planning and development of the CDA. A report on the developments in the project will be presented to the Prime Minister next month. After being granted permission to proceed, the project will be completed through the help of a public-private partnership. The director of the national high-performance center of the PCB Nadeem Khan stated that the project was being moved along at a brisk pace.

“The creation of a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium in Islamabad will help the growth of cricket in the country. This stadium will have all the latest state-of-the-art facilities for the sport. Steady progress is being made on the mega project and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for it. PCB officials are in constant contact with the officials of the CDA. We are also planning on creating high-performance centers in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Faisalabad,” Nadeem said.