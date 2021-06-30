Dilip Kumar hospitalised for the second time in one month

Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar who was as of late released from the hospital has been hospitalised once again to the emergency unit of a city clinic. He was taken to the hospital following an objection of breathlessness, ten days after he was released.

It was reported that the Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Tuesday, in Hinduja Hospital‘s non-COVID department. He is apparently doing fine and is in the ICU so that specialists can screen him.

The Mughal-E-Azam (1960) actor was hospitalized before in a same city hospital on June 6 after he claimed that he was not able to breathe properly. He was determined to have respective pleural effusion, a development of overabundance liquid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and went through a fruitful pleural procedure.