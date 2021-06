Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalized in Mumbai after he complained that he was having difficulty breathing.

Saira Banu, who is the wife of the actor, has confirmed that the Saudagar actor has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

Saira also mentioned that the doctors are treating him and that they are waiting for some test results. She also urged people to pray for him.

Dilip Kumar had visited the hospital last month as well but for a routine check-up.