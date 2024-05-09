National airline PIA’s pre-Hajj operation officially commences; first flight PK-717 departs from Lahore for Madina at 10:32 AM.

The inaugural Hajj flight carries 329 pilgrims to perform the sacred ritual. Today, PIA’s two Hajj flights depart from Islamabad and Lahore for Madina Munawara. Following Lahore, the second flight from Islamabad, PK-713, departs at 7:10 PM, carrying 327 pilgrims to Madina.

PIA’s Hajj flight from Multan to Madina will depart on May 10. The first Hajj flight from Karachi, PK-743, will depart for Madina on Saturday, May 11. PIA’s Quetta to Karachi first Hajj flight will journey to Madina on May 11.

A direct flight from Sialkot to Madina will depart on May 19, ferrying Hajj pilgrims.

Similarly, the first Hajj flight from Sukkur to Karachi will depart for Jeddah on May 27.

Special arrangements have been made at airports by the national airline and aviation authorities for the dignified departure of Hajj pilgrims.