Air Sial to launch flights to 7 new international destinations

In a recent session, the Federal Cabinet, convened on Tuesday, has greenlit AirSial Limited, Pakistan’s third private airline, to expand its flight services to seven new international destinations.

This pivotal decision, sanctioned based on the Ministry of Aviation’s recommendation and aligned with the directives of the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement, was officially communicated via a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Air Sial is now authorized to commence flight operations to China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, and Kuwait.

Established on December 9, 2020, Air Sial made its domestic flight debut on December 25, 2020. Taking a significant leap into the international arena, the airline launched its maiden international flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, on March 29, 2023.