Archaeology Department given ownership of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s houses

The decision regarding houses in Peshawar of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and the late Raj Kapoor has been announced. The ownership of both the houses has been given to Archaeology Department. According to a document, Dilip Kumar’s house covers 4 marlas, the worth of which the provincial government has estimated at Rs 72,808,058. Apart from this, Raj Kapoor’s Haveli covers more than 6 marlas and the provincial government has estimated its price at Rs 11,527,000. There were objections to the price set by the owners.













