Interior Minister orders tight security for foreign hikers on Margalla trails

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has announced plans to bolster security along the Margalla hiking trails in Islamabad, particularly for foreign hiking enthusiasts. Interior Minister Naqvi said that the initiative–Margalla Trail Patrol–aimed to safeguard the scenic trails of Margalla Hills with a special focus on the security of foreign hikers.

Mohsin Naqvi further said there would be deputed police trail motorbikes, police horses and police foot patrolling for more protection of Margalla hiking trails for foreigners.

Reportedly, last July, a woman who was a resident of Sheikhupura filed a complaint with Islamabad police saying she was raped by accused Noman at gunpoint at Margalla Hills hiking trail-3. The case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was filed at the Kohsar Police Station. The woman has also appealed for a medical examination to confirm her allegations. Later, the Islamabad police accused the victim of not cooperating with them in the investigation process. Islamabad Police said in a tweet that no evidence of abuse was found, according to the plaintiff’s medical report.